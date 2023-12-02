How to Watch Wright State vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (3-4) take on the Davidson Wildcats (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Wright State vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Northern Kentucky vs IUPUI (12:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Youngstown State vs Robert Morris (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Detroit Mercy vs Cleveland State (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Purdue Fort Wayne vs Oakland (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders' 50.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- This season, Wright State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 255th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 238th.
- The Raiders put up an average of 82.6 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 68.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Wright State is 3-4 when it scores more than 68.1 points.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wright State scored more points at home (85.1 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Raiders conceded 0.5 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (74.8).
- Wright State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (34.5%).
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Hofstra
|L 85-76
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Illinois State
|W 74-49
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|IUPUI
|W 103-74
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/7/2023
|Bethel (IN)
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/12/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
