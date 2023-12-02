The Wright State Raiders (3-4) take on the Davidson Wildcats (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wright State vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders' 50.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (43%).

This season, Wright State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Raiders are the 255th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 238th.

The Raiders put up an average of 82.6 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 68.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Wright State is 3-4 when it scores more than 68.1 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wright State scored more points at home (85.1 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Raiders conceded 0.5 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (74.8).

Wright State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (34.5%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule