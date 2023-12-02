Saturday's game that pits the Davidson Wildcats (4-3) versus the Wright State Raiders (3-4) at John M. Belk Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of Davidson. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wright State vs. Davidson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wright State vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 76, Wright State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. Davidson

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-1.2)

Davidson (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Davidson is 3-2-0 against the spread, while Wright State's ATS record this season is 4-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 3-2-0 and the Raiders are 4-3-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders put up 82.6 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while giving up 80.7 per contest (336th in college basketball). They have a +13 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Wright State is 253rd in the country at 31.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 more than the 27.7 its opponents average.

Wright State knocks down 6.7 three-pointers per game (244th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 36.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.7%.

Wright State has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (230th in college basketball), 2.3 more than the 10.4 it forces (297th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.