The Davidson Wildcats (4-3) are favored by 3.5 points against the Wright State Raiders (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 153.5.

Wright State vs. Davidson Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Davidson -3.5 153.5

Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Wright State has combined with its opponent to score more than 153.5 points in six of seven games this season.

Wright State's average game total this season has been 163.3, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Wright State is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

Wright State has been victorious in one of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Raiders have not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Wright State has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wright State vs. Davidson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Davidson 1 20% 70.3 152.9 68.1 148.8 131.5 Wright State 6 85.7% 82.6 152.9 80.7 148.8 156.5

Additional Wright State Insights & Trends

The Raiders score an average of 82.6 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 68.1 the Wildcats give up.

Wright State has put together a 4-3 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 68.1 points.

Wright State vs. Davidson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Davidson 3-2-0 1-1 3-2-0 Wright State 4-3-0 1-1 4-3-0

Wright State vs. Davidson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Davidson Wright State 7-8 Home Record 9-6 6-6 Away Record 7-8 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.1 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

