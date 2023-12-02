Saturday's contest between the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) and Xavier Musketeers (0-7) at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 74-50 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arizona State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Musketeers lost their last outing 78-41 against Temple on Friday.

Xavier vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12

Xavier vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 74, Xavier 50

Other Big East Predictions

Xavier Schedule Analysis

This season, the Musketeers are winless against D1 opponents.

Xavier has one loss versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Sun Devils have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Xavier has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (two).

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.0 FG%

11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.0 FG% Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Kaysia Woods: 9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Tae'Lor Purvis: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG% Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers put up 51.0 points per game (343rd in college basketball) while giving up 66.3 per outing (224th in college basketball). They have a -107 scoring differential and have been outscored by 15.3 points per game.

