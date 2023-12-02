How to Watch the Xavier vs. Arizona State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Xavier Musketeers (0-7) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12
Xavier vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison
- The Musketeers' 51.0 points per game are 11.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
- Arizona State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 51.0 points.
- The Sun Devils record just 2.8 more points per game (69.1) than the Musketeers allow (66.3).
- When Arizona State scores more than 66.3 points, it is 6-1.
- Xavier is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.
- The Sun Devils are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% lower than the Musketeers allow to opponents (44.1%).
Xavier Leaders
- Nila Blackford: 11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.0 FG%
- Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)
- Kaysia Woods: 9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)
- Tae'Lor Purvis: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%
- Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Kent State
|L 64-57
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|L 58-57
|Millett Hall
|12/1/2023
|Temple
|L 78-41
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/7/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
