The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Xavier Musketeers (0-7) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12

Xavier vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

  • The Musketeers' 51.0 points per game are 11.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
  • Arizona State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 51.0 points.
  • The Sun Devils record just 2.8 more points per game (69.1) than the Musketeers allow (66.3).
  • When Arizona State scores more than 66.3 points, it is 6-1.
  • Xavier is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.
  • The Sun Devils are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% lower than the Musketeers allow to opponents (44.1%).

Xavier Leaders

  • Nila Blackford: 11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.0 FG%
  • Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)
  • Kaysia Woods: 9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)
  • Tae'Lor Purvis: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%
  • Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Kent State L 64-57 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 @ Miami (OH) L 58-57 Millett Hall
12/1/2023 Temple L 78-41 Desert Financial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
12/7/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center
12/10/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena

