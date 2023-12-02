The Youngstown State Penguins (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will aim to end a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Robert Morris Colonials (2-5, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UPMC Events Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

The Penguins make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).

Youngstown State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 48.7% from the field.

The Penguins are the 91st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonials rank 307th.

The 77.1 points per game the Penguins record are only 3.7 more points than the Colonials give up (73.4).

Youngstown State is 4-0 when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Youngstown State put up 84.6 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.7 points per contest.

In home games, the Penguins gave up 7.3 fewer points per game (69.6) than on the road (76.9).

When it comes to three-pointers, Youngstown State fared better in home games last year, draining 9.2 treys per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in away games.

