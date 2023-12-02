How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will aim to end a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Robert Morris Colonials (2-5, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UPMC Events Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Northern Kentucky vs IUPUI (12:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Purdue Fort Wayne vs Oakland (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Wright State vs Davidson (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Detroit Mercy vs Cleveland State (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
Youngstown State Stats Insights
- The Penguins make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
- Youngstown State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 48.7% from the field.
- The Penguins are the 91st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonials rank 307th.
- The 77.1 points per game the Penguins record are only 3.7 more points than the Colonials give up (73.4).
- Youngstown State is 4-0 when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Youngstown State put up 84.6 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.7 points per contest.
- In home games, the Penguins gave up 7.3 fewer points per game (69.6) than on the road (76.9).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Youngstown State fared better in home games last year, draining 9.2 treys per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Lake Erie
|W 79-57
|Beeghly Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 77-69
|UD Arena
|11/29/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 94-69
|Beeghly Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/9/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
