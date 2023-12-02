Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Youngstown State Penguins (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) travel to face the Robert Morris Colonials (2-5, 0-1 Horizon League) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Youngstown State Moneyline
|Robert Morris Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Youngstown State (-3.5)
|149.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Youngstown State (-3.5)
|149.5
|-154
|+126
Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends
- Youngstown State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- So far this season, three out of the Penguins' five games have hit the over.
- Robert Morris is 3-2-0 ATS this year.
- Colonials games have gone over the point total three out of five times this year.
