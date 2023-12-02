Saturday's contest features the Youngstown State Penguins (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) and the Robert Morris Colonials (2-5, 0-1 Horizon League) facing off at UPMC Events Center (on December 2) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-72 win for Youngstown State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 75, Robert Morris 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris

Computer Predicted Spread: Youngstown State (-3.4)

Youngstown State (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Both Robert Morris and Youngstown State are 3-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Colonials and the Penguins are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game (posting 77.1 points per game, 137th in college basketball, and conceding 72.3 per outing, 203rd in college basketball) and have a +34 scoring differential.

Youngstown State grabs 35.6 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while conceding 30.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.0 boards per game.

Youngstown State connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.6. It shoots 32.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.1%.

Youngstown State has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (105th in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (276th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.