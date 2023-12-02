The Villanova Wildcats should win their matchup versus the Youngstown State Penguins at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, according to our computer model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Youngstown State vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Villanova (-11.5) 53.2 Villanova 32, Youngstown State 21

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Out of Penguins five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Villanova Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats' record against the spread is 4-1-0.

There have been four Wildcats games (out of five) that went over the total this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Villanova 32.5 17.6 35.8 10.2 29.8 23.8 Youngstown State 32.3 23.8 40.0 7.0 26.4 27.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.