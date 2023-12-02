Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Horizon League slate includes the Robert Morris Colonials (1-3, 0-0 Horizon League) against the Youngstown State Penguins (2-2, 0-0 Horizon League), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Youngstown State Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwayne Cohill: 18.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adrian Nelson: 13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Malek Green: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brandon Rush: 13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bryce McBride: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)
- Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Green III: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Robert Morris Rank
|Robert Morris AVG
|Youngstown State AVG
|Youngstown State Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|81.9
|5th
|77th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|251st
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
