Saturday's Horizon League slate includes the Robert Morris Colonials (1-3, 0-0 Horizon League) against the Youngstown State Penguins (2-2, 0-0 Horizon League), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Youngstown State Top Players (2022-23)

Dwayne Cohill: 18.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Adrian Nelson: 13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Malek Green: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brandon Rush: 13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Bryce McBride: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)

Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Enoch Cheeks: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Josh Corbin: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Green III: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson Last: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Robert Morris Rank Robert Morris AVG Youngstown State AVG Youngstown State Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 81.9 5th 77th 66.8 Points Allowed 72.5 251st 126th 32.5 Rebounds 32.2 147th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.0 104th 117th 13.8 Assists 15.3 35th 258th 12.6 Turnovers 10.7 61st

