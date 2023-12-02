The Youngstown State Penguins (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) are favored (by 3.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Robert Morris Colonials (2-5, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5 points.

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Youngstown State -3.5 149.5

Youngstown State Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Youngstown State and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points.

The average total in Youngstown State's outings this year is 149.4, 0.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Penguins have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Youngstown State has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Penguins have played as a favorite of -160 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Youngstown State.

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Youngstown State 2 40% 77.1 145.7 72.3 145.7 149.7 Robert Morris 0 0% 68.6 145.7 73.4 145.7 134.5

Additional Youngstown State Insights & Trends

Youngstown State won 12 games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The 77.1 points per game the Penguins put up are only 3.7 more points than the Colonials allow (73.4).

When Youngstown State scores more than 73.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Youngstown State 3-2-0 1-0 3-2-0 Robert Morris 3-2-0 3-1 3-2-0

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Youngstown State Robert Morris 14-3 Home Record 11-4 9-6 Away Record 5-10 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 84.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 13-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

