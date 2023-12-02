The Villanova Wildcats (9-2) hit the road to square off against the Youngstown State Penguins (8-4) at Villanova Stadium on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Villanova has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (16th-best with 32.5 points per game) and scoring defense (10th-best with 17.6 points allowed per game) this year. Youngstown State's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FCS with 32.3 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 23.8 points per game, which ranks 38th.

Youngstown State vs. Villanova Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Villanova, Pennsylvania

Villanova, Pennsylvania Venue: Villanova Stadium

Youngstown State vs. Villanova Key Statistics

Youngstown State Villanova 413.7 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.9 (11th) 332.5 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.2 (19th) 171.3 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.1 (7th) 242.4 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.8 (51st) 1 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (47th) 1 (43rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (73rd)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson leads Youngstown State with 2,801 yards on 229-of-324 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Tyshon King is his team's leading rusher with 179 carries for 995 yards, or 82.9 per game. He's found the end zone nine times on the ground, as well.

Dra Rushton has collected 616 yards (on 150 attempts) with nine touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver has hauled in 940 receiving yards on 61 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Max Tomczak has 47 receptions (on 36 targets) for a total of 564 yards (47.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

C.J. Charleston's 33 catches (on 31 targets) have netted him 503 yards (41.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins has thrown for 2,332 yards (212.0 ypg) to lead Villanova, completing 58.3% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 272 rushing yards on 74 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Jalen Jackson has racked up 833 yards on 112 carries while finding paydirt six times.

This season, DeeWil Barlee has carried the ball 96 times for 597 yards (54.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle's leads his squad with 950 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 receptions (out of 37 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Jaylan Sanchez has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 625 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaaron Hayek's 32 grabs have yielded 415 yards and four touchdowns.

