Will Adam Boqvist Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 3?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Adam Boqvist light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Boqvist stats and insights
- Boqvist is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- Boqvist has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Boqvist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|15:51
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:45
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:49
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Home
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.