Sunday's contest features the Akron Zips (2-3) and the Tennessee State Tigers (2-5) facing off at James A. Rhodes Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-57 win for heavily favored Akron according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Zips won their most recent game 75-72 against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Akron vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Akron vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 70, Tennessee State 57

Other MAC Predictions

Akron Schedule Analysis

Akron has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 21.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

21.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Lanae Riley: 12.2 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (7-for-11)

12.2 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (7-for-11) Morgan Haney: 11.4 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

11.4 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Zakia Rasheed: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Alexus Mobley: 8.0 PTS, 43.6 FG%

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips are being outscored by 3.0 points per game with a -15 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.2 points per game (143rd in college basketball) and give up 72.2 per outing (310th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.