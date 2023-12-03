The Tennessee State Tigers (2-5) battle the Akron Zips (2-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Akron vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up 25.5 fewer points per game (46.7) than the Zips allow their opponents to score (72.2).
  • The Zips average 6.3 more points per game (69.2) than the Tigers give up (62.9).
  • When Akron scores more than 62.9 points, it is 2-1.
  • Tennessee State has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.
  • The Zips shoot 42.9% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
  • The Tigers make 31.7% of their shots from the field, 11.0% lower than the Zips' defensive field-goal percentage.

Akron Leaders

  • Reagan Bass: 21.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Lanae Riley: 12.2 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (7-for-11)
  • Morgan Haney: 11.4 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
  • Zakia Rasheed: 7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
  • Alexus Mobley: 8 PTS, 43.6 FG%

Akron Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Robert Morris W 63-58 UPMC Events Center
11/24/2023 Wichita State L 63-61 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Pittsburgh W 75-72 Ocean Center
12/3/2023 Tennessee State - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/6/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
12/10/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center

