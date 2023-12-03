How to Watch the Akron vs. Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (2-5) battle the Akron Zips (2-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Akron vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up 25.5 fewer points per game (46.7) than the Zips allow their opponents to score (72.2).
- The Zips average 6.3 more points per game (69.2) than the Tigers give up (62.9).
- When Akron scores more than 62.9 points, it is 2-1.
- Tennessee State has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.
- The Zips shoot 42.9% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
- The Tigers make 31.7% of their shots from the field, 11.0% lower than the Zips' defensive field-goal percentage.
Akron Leaders
- Reagan Bass: 21.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Lanae Riley: 12.2 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (7-for-11)
- Morgan Haney: 11.4 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Zakia Rasheed: 7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Alexus Mobley: 8 PTS, 43.6 FG%
Akron Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|W 63-58
|UPMC Events Center
|11/24/2023
|Wichita State
|L 63-61
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 75-72
|Ocean Center
|12/3/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
