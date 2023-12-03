The Tennessee State Tigers (2-5) battle the Akron Zips (2-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Akron vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up 25.5 fewer points per game (46.7) than the Zips allow their opponents to score (72.2).

The Zips average 6.3 more points per game (69.2) than the Tigers give up (62.9).

When Akron scores more than 62.9 points, it is 2-1.

Tennessee State has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.

The Zips shoot 42.9% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

The Tigers make 31.7% of their shots from the field, 11.0% lower than the Zips' defensive field-goal percentage.

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 21.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

21.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Lanae Riley: 12.2 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (7-for-11)

12.2 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (7-for-11) Morgan Haney: 11.4 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

11.4 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Zakia Rasheed: 7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Alexus Mobley: 8 PTS, 43.6 FG%

