Big Ten squads are on Sunday's college basketball schedule for 13 games, including the Ohio State Buckeyes squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Butler Bulldogs at Wisconsin Badgers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - George Mason Patriots at Maryland Terrapins 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 B1G+ Valparaiso Beacons at Purdue Boilermakers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Stetson Hatters at Indiana Hoosiers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 B1G+ Miami (OH) RedHawks at Michigan State Spartans 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Georgetown Hoyas at Northwestern Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgetown Hoyas at Northwestern Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgetown Hoyas at Northwestern Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgetown Hoyas at Northwestern Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgetown Hoyas at Northwestern Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgetown Hoyas at Northwestern Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgetown Hoyas at Northwestern Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Ohio State Buckeyes at Tennessee Volunteers 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow Big Ten games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!