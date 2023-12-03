Currently, the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Boston Bruins (16-4-3) at TD Garden on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle Damon Severson D Out Oblique Cole Sillinger C Questionable Upper Body Daniil Tarasov G Out Knee

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Personal

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 73 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.

Columbus' total of 84 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 28th in the NHL.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -11.

Bruins Season Insights

Boston's 77 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the eighth-highest scoring team in the league.

Its +19 goal differential is the third-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-300) Blue Jackets (+240) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.