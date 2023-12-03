Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will match up when the second-place Boston Bruins (16-4-3) host the 15th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4) on Sunday, December 3 at TD Garden.

The Bruins game against the Blue Jackets will air on NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets Bruins 5-2 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets give up 3.4 goals per game (84 in total), 27th in the league.

With 73 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 14th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 23 1 17 18 7 12 - Boone Jenner 25 12 5 17 8 12 55.9% Ivan Provorov 25 2 13 15 14 4 - Johnny Gaudreau 25 3 10 13 10 7 0% Kirill Marchenko 23 7 6 13 4 13 17.6%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 58 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 77 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players