Sunday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the heavily favored Boston Bruins (16-4-3) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins are -300 on the moneyline to win at home against the Blue Jackets (+240) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 17 of 24 games this season.

The Bruins have won 61.1% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (11-7).

This season the Blue Jackets have seven wins in the 21 games in which they've been an underdog.

Boston is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Columbus has played with moneyline odds of +240 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Blue Jackets Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Adam Fantilli 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-167) Kirill Marchenko 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) 2.5 (+120) Zachary Werenski 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-115)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-5 7-3-0 6.1 3.40 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.40 3.10 7 23.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 7-3 4-5-1 6.6 3.20 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.20 2.90 4 13.8% Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.