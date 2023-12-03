The Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Zachary Werenski are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Werenski is a top offensive contributor for his club with 18 points (0.8 per game), as he has recorded one goal and 17 assists in 23 games (playing 23:29 per game).

With 17 total points (0.7 per game), including 12 goals and five assists through 25 games, Boone Jenner is pivotal for Columbus' attack.

This season, Ivan Provorov has two goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 15.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a .903 save percentage (30th in the league), with 241 total saves, while conceding 26 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-5-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (36 points), via put up 14 goals and 22 assists.

Brad Marchand has eight goals and 12 assists, equaling 20 points (0.9 per game).

Pavel Zacha's 18 points this season are via eight goals and 10 assists.

Jeremy Swayman's record is 8-1-2. He has given up 25 goals (2.17 goals against average) and racked up 330 saves.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 8th 3.35 Goals Scored 2.92 22nd 4th 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.36 22nd 12th 32 Shots 30.1 20th 24th 32 Shots Allowed 33.8 29th 12th 21.92% Power Play % 13.33% 26th 3rd 88.51% Penalty Kill % 88.57% 2nd

