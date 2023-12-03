Two clubs at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Boston Bruins (second in the Eastern Conference at 16-4-3) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (15th in the Eastern Conference at 8-13-4), square off on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-275) Blue Jackets (+220) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 21 times, and won seven, or 33.3%, of those games.

This season Columbus has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 31.2% chance to win.

Columbus has played 17 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 77 (9th) Goals 73 (14th) 58 (3rd) Goals Allowed 84 (27th) 16 (14th) Power Play Goals 10 (25th) 10 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (2nd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus owns a 7-3-0 line versus the spread while finishing 4-6-0 straight up in its last 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Columbus has gone over the total four times.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.6 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 7.7 goals.

The Blue Jackets' 73 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have allowed 84 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 27th.

Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -11.

