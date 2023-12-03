Blue Jackets vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Two clubs at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Boston Bruins (second in the Eastern Conference at 16-4-3) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (15th in the Eastern Conference at 8-13-4), square off on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-275)
|Blue Jackets (+220)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 21 times, and won seven, or 33.3%, of those games.
- This season Columbus has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 31.2% chance to win.
- Columbus has played 17 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Blue Jackets vs Bruins Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|77 (9th)
|Goals
|73 (14th)
|58 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|84 (27th)
|16 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (25th)
|10 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (2nd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Columbus owns a 7-3-0 line versus the spread while finishing 4-6-0 straight up in its last 10 games.
- In its past 10 games, Columbus has gone over the total four times.
- The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.6 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 7.7 goals.
- The Blue Jackets' 73 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 84 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 27th.
- Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -11.
