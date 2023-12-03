Will Boone Jenner Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 3?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Boone Jenner going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Jenner stats and insights
- In nine of 25 games this season, Jenner has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 17.1% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Jenner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|23:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|19:37
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|19:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|19:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 5-3
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
