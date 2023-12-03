How to Watch Cincinnati vs. FGCU on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) aim to continue a six-game winning stretch when they host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Cincinnati vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- Cincinnati is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bearcats sit at 27th.
- The Bearcats average 11.2 more points per game (85.3) than the Eagles give up (74.1).
- When Cincinnati scores more than 74.1 points, it is 5-0.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cincinnati averaged 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bearcats ceded 67.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 71.1.
- Cincinnati made 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 90-66
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 89-54
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Howard
|W 86-81
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/12/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
