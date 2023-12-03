The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) aim to continue a six-game winning stretch when they host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Cincinnati is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Eagles are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bearcats sit at 27th.

The Bearcats average 11.2 more points per game (85.3) than the Eagles give up (74.1).

When Cincinnati scores more than 74.1 points, it is 5-0.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati averaged 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bearcats ceded 67.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 71.1.

Cincinnati made 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule