The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) aim to continue a six-game winning stretch when they host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. FGCU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
  • Cincinnati is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bearcats sit at 27th.
  • The Bearcats average 11.2 more points per game (85.3) than the Eagles give up (74.1).
  • When Cincinnati scores more than 74.1 points, it is 5-0.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cincinnati averaged 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bearcats ceded 67.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 71.1.
  • Cincinnati made 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Northern Kentucky W 90-66 Fifth Third Arena
11/22/2023 Georgia Tech W 89-54 Fifth Third Arena
11/28/2023 @ Howard W 86-81 Burr Gymnasium
12/3/2023 FGCU - Fifth Third Arena
12/9/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/12/2023 Bryant - Fifth Third Arena

