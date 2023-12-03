Sunday's contest between the Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) at Fifth Third Arena has a projected final score of 84-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cincinnati, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

The game has no set line.

Cincinnati vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 84, FGCU 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. FGCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-22.6)

Cincinnati (-22.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

Cincinnati has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while FGCU is 2-5-0. The Bearcats are 4-2-0 and the Eagles are 2-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats' +119 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.3 points per game (24th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per contest (79th in college basketball).

The 38.5 rebounds per game Cincinnati averages rank 33rd in the country, and are 11.3 more than the 27.2 its opponents grab per outing.

Cincinnati makes 9.3 three-pointers per game (47th in college basketball) while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc (123rd in college basketball). It is making 3.6 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.7 per game while shooting 28.3%.

The Bearcats' 107.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 16th in college basketball, and the 82.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 54th in college basketball.

Cincinnati has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 8.3 per game (eighth in college basketball action) while forcing 12.0 (195th in college basketball).

