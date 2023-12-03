The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ABC
Duke vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks score 34.8 more points per game (94.5) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (59.7).
  • South Carolina is 6-0 when it scores more than 59.7 points.
  • Duke's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 94.5 points.
  • The Blue Devils put up 27.3 more points per game (77.6) than the Gamecocks allow (50.3).
  • Duke is 5-2 when scoring more than 50.3 points.
  • South Carolina has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.
  • This year the Blue Devils are shooting 45.2% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Gamecocks concede.
  • The Gamecocks make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 14.2% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Leaders

  • Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
  • Taina Mair: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
  • Reigan Richardson: 12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
  • Ashlon Jackson: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
  • Camilla Emsbo: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 48.7 FG%

South Carolina Leaders

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Stanford L 82-79 Maples Pavilion
11/26/2023 North Carolina Central W 93-45 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/30/2023 @ Georgia W 72-65 Stegeman Coliseum
12/3/2023 South Carolina - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/7/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/10/2023 FGCU - Cameron Indoor Stadium

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 South Dakota State W 78-38 Colonial Life Arena
11/24/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 101-19 Colonial Life Arena
11/30/2023 @ North Carolina W 65-58 Carmichael Arena
12/3/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/6/2023 Morgan State - Colonial Life Arena
12/10/2023 Utah - Mohegan Sun Arena

