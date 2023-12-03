In the upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Ivan Provorov to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Provorov stats and insights

Provorov has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, and has scored one goal.

Provorov has picked up five assists on the power play.

Provorov averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 58 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:34 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 24:30 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:02 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:34 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 24:52 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 22:04 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 21:38 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:46 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.