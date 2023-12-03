The Florida State Seminoles (5-2) take on the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Flashes average just 3.5 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (71).
  • Kent State has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 71 points.
  • Florida State has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.5 points.
  • The Seminoles record 18.9 more points per game (83.7) than the Golden Flashes give up (64.8).
  • Florida State is 5-1 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
  • When Kent State gives up fewer than 83.7 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Seminoles shoot 40.5% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Golden Flashes allow defensively.
  • The Golden Flashes' 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.2 higher than the Seminoles have given up.

Kent State Leaders

  • Katie Shumate: 11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Mikala Morris: 10.7 PTS, 60.9 FG%
  • Corynne Hauser: 8.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Jenna Batsch: 10.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)
  • Bridget Dunn: 6.5 PTS, 35 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kent State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Chattanooga L 64-54 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Missouri W 67-64 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 Coppin State W 77-40 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/10/2023 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Lake Erie - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.