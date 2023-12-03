How to Watch the Kent State vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (5-2) take on the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Kent State vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Flashes average just 3.5 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (71).
- Kent State has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 71 points.
- Florida State has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.5 points.
- The Seminoles record 18.9 more points per game (83.7) than the Golden Flashes give up (64.8).
- Florida State is 5-1 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
- When Kent State gives up fewer than 83.7 points, it is 4-1.
- The Seminoles shoot 40.5% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Golden Flashes allow defensively.
- The Golden Flashes' 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.2 higher than the Seminoles have given up.
Kent State Leaders
- Katie Shumate: 11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Mikala Morris: 10.7 PTS, 60.9 FG%
- Corynne Hauser: 8.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Jenna Batsch: 10.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)
- Bridget Dunn: 6.5 PTS, 35 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 64-54
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Missouri
|W 67-64
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Coppin State
|W 77-40
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Lake Erie
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.