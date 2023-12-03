The Florida State Seminoles (5-2) take on the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Kent State vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Golden Flashes average just 3.5 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (71).

Kent State has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 71 points.

Florida State has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.5 points.

The Seminoles record 18.9 more points per game (83.7) than the Golden Flashes give up (64.8).

Florida State is 5-1 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

When Kent State gives up fewer than 83.7 points, it is 4-1.

The Seminoles shoot 40.5% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Golden Flashes allow defensively.

The Golden Flashes' 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.2 higher than the Seminoles have given up.

Kent State Leaders

Katie Shumate: 11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Mikala Morris: 10.7 PTS, 60.9 FG%

10.7 PTS, 60.9 FG% Corynne Hauser: 8.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

8.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Jenna Batsch: 10.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

10.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Bridget Dunn: 6.5 PTS, 35 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

