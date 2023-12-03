The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Kirill Marchenko, are in action Sunday versus the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchenko are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Marchenko has averaged 14:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Marchenko has a goal in seven of 23 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Marchenko has a point in 11 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 23 games this year, Marchenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Marchenko hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Marchenko going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 58 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 23 Games 3 13 Points 1 7 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.