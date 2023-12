Sunday's college basketball schedule includes six games featuring MAC teams on the court. Among those games is the Kent State Golden Flashes playing the Florida State Seminoles.

MAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Kent State Golden Flashes at Florida State Seminoles 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ACC Network Extra Northern Illinois Huskies at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Eastern Michigan Eagles at North Dakota Fighting Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Miami (OH) RedHawks at Michigan State Spartans 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Tennessee State Tigers at Akron Zips 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Ball State Cardinals at Saint Louis Billikens 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 -

