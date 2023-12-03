The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have made.
  • Ohio State has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 90th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Gophers rank 57th.
  • The Buckeyes average 13.4 more points per game (80) than the Golden Gophers give up (66.6).
  • Ohio State has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Ohio State performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 74.7 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Buckeyes played better in home games last season, giving up 63 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.
  • Ohio State sunk 6.7 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in road games (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% in away games.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Alabama W 92-81 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Santa Clara W 86-56 Raider Arena
11/29/2023 Central Michigan W 88-61 Value City Arena
12/3/2023 Minnesota - Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Miami (OH) - Value City Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center

