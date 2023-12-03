The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State Stats Insights

This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have made.

Ohio State has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 90th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Gophers rank 57th.

The Buckeyes average 13.4 more points per game (80) than the Golden Gophers give up (66.6).

Ohio State has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Ohio State performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 74.7 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game in away games.

Defensively the Buckeyes played better in home games last season, giving up 63 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.

Ohio State sunk 6.7 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in road games (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% in away games.

