How to Watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
Ohio State Stats Insights
- This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have made.
- Ohio State has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 90th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Gophers rank 57th.
- The Buckeyes average 13.4 more points per game (80) than the Golden Gophers give up (66.6).
- Ohio State has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Ohio State performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 74.7 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Buckeyes played better in home games last season, giving up 63 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.
- Ohio State sunk 6.7 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in road games (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% in away games.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Alabama
|W 92-81
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 86-56
|Raider Arena
|11/29/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 88-61
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
