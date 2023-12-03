The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Minnesota matchup.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-13.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-12.5) 142.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Ohio State has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Buckeyes' six games have hit the over.

Minnesota is 5-2-0 ATS this year.

A total of three Golden Gophers games this year have gone over the point total.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Ohio State is 36th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (seventh-best).

Ohio State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

