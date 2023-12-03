Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Minnesota matchup.
Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Ohio State vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-13.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-12.5)
|142.5
|-1000
|+640
Ohio State vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Ohio State has won two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Buckeyes' six games have hit the over.
- Minnesota is 5-2-0 ATS this year.
- A total of three Golden Gophers games this year have gone over the point total.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Ohio State is 36th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (seventh-best).
- Ohio State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
