The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) aim to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Ohio State vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes' 84.5 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 74.4 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

Ohio State is 5-0 when it scores more than 74.4 points.

Tennessee has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.5 points.

The 81.4 points per game the Volunteers score are 21.6 more points than the Buckeyes give up (59.8).

Tennessee is 4-2 when scoring more than 59.8 points.

Ohio State is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.

The Volunteers are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Buckeyes allow to opponents (38.7%).

The Buckeyes shoot 49.3% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Volunteers allow.

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 67.4 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4)

14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 67.4 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4) Jacy Sheldon: 17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Cotie McMahon: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Celeste Taylor: 5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 32.5 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 32.5 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.7 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Ohio State Schedule