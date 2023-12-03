The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Patrik Laine, take the ice Sunday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Laine? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Patrik Laine vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Laine Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Laine has averaged 13:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

Laine has a goal in five of 15 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 15 games this year, Laine has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Laine has had an assist twice this season in 15 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Laine has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Laine going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Laine Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 15 Games 4 7 Points 3 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

