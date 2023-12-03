How to Watch the Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-2) will aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Wright State Raiders (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Raiders have taken five games in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders score just four more points per game (75.4) than the Mastodons allow (71.4).
- Wright State is 5-0 when it scores more than 71.4 points.
- Purdue Fort Wayne's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 75.4 points.
- The Mastodons record 13.3 more points per game (82.3) than the Raiders allow (69).
- Purdue Fort Wayne has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 69 points.
- Wright State is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.
- The Mastodons are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Raiders concede to opponents (42.8%).
- The Raiders shoot 43.9% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Mastodons allow.
Wright State Leaders
- Layne Ferrell: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Alexis Hutchison: 16.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Rachel Loobie: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%
- Cara VanKempen: 7.3 PTS, 60 FG%, 55 3PT% (11-for-20)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wright State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Slippery Rock (PA)
|W 82-45
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/27/2023
|Marshall
|W 89-78
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/30/2023
|IUPUI
|W 79-67
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/12/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.