The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-2) will aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Wright State Raiders (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Raiders have taken five games in a row.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  TV: ESPN+

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders score just four more points per game (75.4) than the Mastodons allow (71.4).
  • Wright State is 5-0 when it scores more than 71.4 points.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 75.4 points.
  • The Mastodons record 13.3 more points per game (82.3) than the Raiders allow (69).
  • Purdue Fort Wayne has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 69 points.
  • Wright State is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.
  • The Mastodons are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Raiders concede to opponents (42.8%).
  • The Raiders shoot 43.9% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Mastodons allow.

Wright State Leaders

  • Layne Ferrell: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
  • Alexis Hutchison: 16.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)
  • Kacee Baumhower: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
  • Rachel Loobie: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%
  • Cara VanKempen: 7.3 PTS, 60 FG%, 55 3PT% (11-for-20)

Wright State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Slippery Rock (PA) W 82-45 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/27/2023 Marshall W 89-78 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/30/2023 IUPUI W 79-67 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/3/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Hilliard Gates Sports Center
12/9/2023 Eastern Illinois - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/12/2023 Bowling Green - Wright State University Nutter Center

