The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-2) will aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Wright State Raiders (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Raiders have taken five games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

The Raiders score just four more points per game (75.4) than the Mastodons allow (71.4).

Wright State is 5-0 when it scores more than 71.4 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 75.4 points.

The Mastodons record 13.3 more points per game (82.3) than the Raiders allow (69).

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 69 points.

Wright State is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.

The Mastodons are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Raiders concede to opponents (42.8%).

The Raiders shoot 43.9% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Mastodons allow.

Wright State Leaders

Layne Ferrell: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Alexis Hutchison: 16.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

16.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43) Kacee Baumhower: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Rachel Loobie: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG% Cara VanKempen: 7.3 PTS, 60 FG%, 55 3PT% (11-for-20)

Wright State Schedule