Sunday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (2-5) and the Robert Morris Colonials (2-5) at UPMC Events Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-59, with Youngstown State securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Penguins' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 59-50 loss to Detroit Mercy.

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 62, Robert Morris 59

Other Horizon Predictions

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

The Penguins' signature win this season came in a 55-41 victory against the Xavier Musketeers on November 8.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Youngstown State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

The Colonials have tied for the 185th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (zero).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Youngstown State is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 66.1 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 66.1 FG% Paige Shy: 8.6 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

8.6 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.3 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

9.3 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Malia Magestro: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.1 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.1 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Dena Jarrells: 7.9 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins are being outscored by 3.2 points per game, with a -22 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.4 points per game (311th in college basketball), and give up 59.6 per outing (105th in college basketball).

