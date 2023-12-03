The Youngstown State Penguins (2-5) will attempt to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Robert Morris Colonials (2-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at UPMC Events Center.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

The Penguins put up an average of 56.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 63.6 the Colonials allow to opponents.

Youngstown State has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Robert Morris' record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 56.4 points.

The Colonials record 62.3 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 59.6 the Penguins allow.

Robert Morris is 2-1 when scoring more than 59.6 points.

Youngstown State has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 62.3 points.

This year the Colonials are shooting 38.2% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Penguins give up.

The Penguins make 39.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% more than the Colonials' defensive field-goal percentage.

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 66.1 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 66.1 FG% Paige Shy: 8.6 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

8.6 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.3 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

9.3 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Malia Magestro: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.1 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.1 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Dena Jarrells: 7.9 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

Youngstown State Schedule