Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 3?
Should you bet on Zachary Werenski to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Werenski stats and insights
- In one of 23 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Werenski has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Werenski averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.8%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 58 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Werenski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|25:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|23:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|0
|4
|20:10
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Home
|L 5-3
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
