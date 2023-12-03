Should you bet on Zachary Werenski to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Werenski has picked up three assists on the power play.

Werenski averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.8%.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 58 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Werenski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Senators 2 0 2 25:16 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:07 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:16 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:36 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 4 0 4 20:10 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:34 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:40 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:05 Home L 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

