Zachary Werenski will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Columbus Blue Jackets meet the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Prop bets for Werenski in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Zachary Werenski vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

Werenski's plus-minus this season, in 23:29 per game on the ice, is +2.

Werenski has a goal in one of his 23 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 13 of 23 games this season, Werenski has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Werenski has had an assist in a game 13 times this season over 23 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Werenski's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Werenski has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Werenski Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 58 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 23 Games 2 18 Points 0 1 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

