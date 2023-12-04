The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bengals

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bengals Insights

This season the Bengals average just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Jaguars give up (20.5).

The Bengals collect 50.7 fewer yards per game (291.7) than the Jaguars allow (342.4).

This year Cincinnati rushes for 11.6 fewer yards per game (75.8) than Jacksonville allows (87.4).

The Bengals have nine giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 20 takeaways.

Bengals Away Performance

The Bengals put up 18.2 points per game away from home (1.1 less than their overall average), and concede 24.4 in road games (2.4 more than overall).

On the road, the Bengals rack up 281 yards per game and concede 381.8. That's less than they gain (291.7) and allow (389.3) overall.

Cincinnati racks up 179 passing yards per game on the road (36.9 less than its overall average), and concedes 223.6 away from home (26 less than overall).

The Bengals rack up 102 rushing yards per game in road games (26.2 more than their overall average), and give up 158.2 away from home (18.6 more than overall).

The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage on the road (24.6%) is lower than their overall average (34.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage away from home (45.8%) is higher than overall (44.2%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 Houston L 30-27 CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore L 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh L 16-10 CBS 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 12/16/2023 Minnesota - NFL Network 12/23/2023 at Pittsburgh - NBC

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.