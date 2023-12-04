Bengals vs. Jaguars Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) carry a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is an 8.5-point favorite in the contest. An over/under of 39 points has been set for this game.
The betting trends and insights for the Jaguars can be found in this article before they play the Bengals. As the Bengals ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, here are their recent betting insights and trends.
Bengals vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jaguars (-8.5)
|39
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Jaguars (-8.5)
|38.5
|-430
|+340
Cincinnati vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Bengals vs. Jaguars Betting Insights
- Cincinnati has covered the spread four times in 11 games.
- This year, five of Cincinnati's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- So far this season, Jacksonville has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread.
- Five of Jacksonville's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (45.5%).
Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Joe Mixon
|-
|-
|49.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Jake Browning
|219.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+195)
|12.5 (-120)
|-
|-
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
