The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) host a struggling Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) squad on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Bengals have lost three straight games.

Jaguars and Bengals betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they square off on Monday.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 9.5 39 -450 +340

Bengals vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 39 points in six of 11 outings.

Cincinnati has a 44.8-point average over/under in their outings this season, 5.8 more points than this game's total.

The Bengals have compiled a 4-6-1 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Bengals have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Cincinnati has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +340 odds on them winning this game.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville has an average total of 44.4 in their matchups this year, 5.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Jaguars have covered the spread eight times this season (8-3-0).

The Jaguars have been moneyline favorites seven times this season. They've gone 6-1.

Jacksonville has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 23.1 14 20.5 10 44.4 7 11 Bengals 19.3 23 22 17 44.8 6 11

Bengals vs. Jaguars Betting Insights & Trends

Bengals

Cincinnati has not covered the spread and is 2-1 overall over its past three games.

The Bengals have gone over the total twice in their past three games.

The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by a total of 29 points this season (2.6 points per game), and opponents of the Bengals have outscored them by 30 points (2.7 per game).

Jaguars

Over its past three contests, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In Jacksonville's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

The Jaguars have put up a total of 29 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 2.6 per game), while the Bengals have been outscored by opponents by 30 total points (2.7 per game).

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 44.8 44.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 23.8 23.8 ATS Record 4-6-1 2-3-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 3-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 44.2 44.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 24.5 24.2 ATS Record 8-3-0 3-3-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-2 2-0

