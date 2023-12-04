Bennedict Mathurin plus his Indiana Pacers teammates face off versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Mathurin, in his last appearance, had 16 points and four assists in a 144-129 win over the Heat.

In this article we will look at Mathurin's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.0 13.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 3.8 Assists -- 1.9 1.3 PRA -- 18.6 18.6 PR -- 16.7 17.3



Bennedict Mathurin Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Mathurin has made 4.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.0% of his team's total makes.

The Pacers rank 22nd in possessions per game with 107.6. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 107.4 points per game.

Allowing 43.4 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 23.3 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 15 8 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.