Ja'Marr Chase has a favorable matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jaguars concede 255 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

Chase's 112 targets have resulted in 75 grabs for a team-leading 914 yards (83.1 per game) and six scores so far this season.

Chase vs. the Jaguars

Chase vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

18 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Chase will play against the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this week. The Jaguars concede 255 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Jaguars have conceded 18 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 26th among NFL defenses.

Ja'Marr Chase Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-118)

Chase Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Chase has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 45.5% of his games (five of 11).

Chase has been targeted on 112 of his team's 406 passing attempts this season (27.6% target share).

He has been targeted 112 times, averaging 8.2 yards per target (46th in NFL).

Chase has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 11 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has six total touchdowns this season (28.6% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

Chase (16 red zone targets) has been targeted 30.8% of the time in the red zone (52 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Chase's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 5 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 10 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / -8 YDS / 0 TDs

