Best Bets, Odds for the Jaguars vs. Bengals Monday Night Football Game – Week 13
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field and will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Jaguars vs. Bengals? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Jaguars vs. Bengals?
- Game Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The spread for this game suggested by the model (7.7 points) is slightly less than the 10-point edge BetMGM gives to the Jaguars, though the data still has them as the favorite.
- The Jaguars have an 83.9% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Jaguars have been the moneyline favorite seven total times this season. They've finished 6-1 in those games.
- Jacksonville has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -520 or shorter.
- This season, the Bengals have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.
- Cincinnati has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +390 odds on them winning this game.
Who will win? The Jaguars or Bengals? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+10)
- The Jaguars have put together a record of 8-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bengals have covered the spread in a game four times this year (4-6-1).
Parlay your bets together on the Jaguars vs. Bengals matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (40)
- These two teams average 42.4 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 2.4 more than the total of 40.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.5 more points per game (42.5) than this matchup's total of 40 points.
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Jaguars' 11 games with a set total.
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Bengals' 11 games with a set total.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Travis Etienne Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|66
|7
|28.4
|1
Jake Browning Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|3
|98.3
|2
|16
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.