Sportsbooks have set player props for Domantas Sabonis, Brandon Ingram and others when the Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: +100) 11.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -147)

Sabonis' 18.6 points per game average is 0.1 points more than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 6.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -156) 6.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -111)

The 27.5-point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Monday is 2.8 less than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 4.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Fox has averaged 6.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He has knocked down 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Malik Monk Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +126) 4.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +130)

The 14.5-point prop total for Malik Monk on Monday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 14.4.

He has collected 2.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

Monk averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday.

Monk's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Monday over/under.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +148)

Ingram is averaging 23.4 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.9 more than Monday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Ingram's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's over/under (5.5).

Ingram has knocked down 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -141)

The 23.5 points Zion Williamson has scored per game this season is the same as his over/under set for Monday.

His per-game rebound average of 5.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (5.5).

Williamson has averaged 4.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.