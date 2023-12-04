The Boston Celtics (15-4) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 51.1% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 44% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Indiana has put together a 10-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Celtics are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 23rd.

The Pacers' 128.8 points per game are 21.4 more points than the 107.4 the Celtics allow.

Indiana has put together a 10-6 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pacers are not as good offensively, putting up 127.1 points per game, compared to 131.4 on the road. But they are better defensively, conceding 119.4 points per game at home, compared to 136.3 away.

This season the Pacers are averaging fewer assists at home (29.2 per game) than away (32.1).

Pacers Injuries