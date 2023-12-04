Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum are two of the players with prop bets available when the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -147) 10.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -135)

The 27.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Monday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average.

He has collected 3.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Haliburton averages 11.8 assists, 1.3 more than his over/under for Monday.

Haliburton's 3.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +140) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 16.5-point total set for Myles Turner on Monday is 0.1 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (7.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).

Turner has averaged 1.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (1.5).

Turner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Monday's points prop for Bruce Brown is 11.5. That's 1.2 less than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 4.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Brown has averaged 2.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 31.5 points prop bet over/under set for Tatum on Monday is 4.1 more than his scoring average on the season (27.4).

His per-game rebound average -- 8.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +140) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Jaylen Brown's 21.8-point scoring average is 2.7 less than Monday's over/under.

He grabs 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Jaylen Brown has averaged 3.4 assists this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

