The Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to square off in a Week 13 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Boyd will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Boyd's 50 grabs have turned into 462 yards (42 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 72 times.

In two of 11 games this season, Boyd has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Tyler Boyd Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1 Week 9 Bills 5 3 56 0 Week 10 Texans 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 22 0 Week 12 Steelers 5 3 23 0

Rep Tyler Boyd with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.