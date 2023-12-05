The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Adam Fantilli, take the ice Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Kings at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Fantilli interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Adam Fantilli vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:31 per game on the ice, is -11.

Fantilli has a goal in five of 26 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Fantilli has a point in 10 of 26 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Fantilli has an assist in six of 26 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Fantilli goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fantilli has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 48 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +33.

