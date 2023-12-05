How to Watch Akron vs. Bradley on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Akron Zips (4-3) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Bradley Braves (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Akron vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Akron Stats Insights
- This season, the Zips have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Braves' opponents have made.
- In games Akron shoots higher than 41.2% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- The Braves are the 226th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Zips sit at 258th.
- The Zips put up 76.4 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 71.3 the Braves give up.
- When Akron puts up more than 71.3 points, it is 4-0.
Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Akron performed better in home games last year, scoring 79.9 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game in road games.
- At home, the Zips surrendered 5.5 fewer points per game (64.1) than in road games (69.6).
- In terms of three-pointers, Akron performed better in home games last season, averaging 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 32.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Akron Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Utah State
|L 65-62
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Drake
|L 79-59
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/28/2023
|@ UNLV
|L 72-70
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/5/2023
|Bradley
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
|12/17/2023
|Miami-Hamilton
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
