The Akron Zips (4-3) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Bradley Braves (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Akron vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Akron Stats Insights

This season, the Zips have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Braves' opponents have made.

In games Akron shoots higher than 41.2% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Braves are the 226th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Zips sit at 258th.

The Zips put up 76.4 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 71.3 the Braves give up.

When Akron puts up more than 71.3 points, it is 4-0.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Akron performed better in home games last year, scoring 79.9 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game in road games.

At home, the Zips surrendered 5.5 fewer points per game (64.1) than in road games (69.6).

In terms of three-pointers, Akron performed better in home games last season, averaging 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 32.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Akron Upcoming Schedule